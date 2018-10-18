



A member of Ogun House of Assembly, Mr Jimi Otukoya, (PDP-Ijebu North East), on Wednesday defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The Speaker, Mr Suraj Adekunbi, announced the defection while reading a letter from the lawmaker during plenary in Abeokuta.

According to the letter, the lawmaker defected following the ongoing crisis and division within the PDP in the state.

Adekunbi said the lawmaker expressed his belief in the ideology of ADC.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers on Wednesday screened the acting Chief Judge of the state, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu.

The governor had on Tuesday sent a letter requesting the House to confirm Dipeolu as the new Chief Judge following the retirement of the immediate past Chief Judge, Justice Tokunbo Olopade.

The lawmakers had urged the nominee to carry out some reforms to make the state judiciary more dynamic, innovative and proactive.

In her response, Justice Dipeolu promised quick dispensation of justice and to decongest the prisons.

In a related development, the House said it would commence its oversight functions on Monday by monitoring the 2018 budget performance of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).