The Allied Peoples’ Movement governorship candidate in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade, has broken his silence over his loss at the state governorship election petitions tribunal.

Akinlade said he had applied for a certified true copy of the tribunal judgment on Monday with a view to knowing the next step to take.

The APM candidate stated this on Monday during a press conference at the party secretariat in Abeokuta.

A three-man tribunal had on Saturday dismissed his petition challenging the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun in the March 9 election.

According to Akinlade, the application for a copy of the judgment is to enable his lawyers to study the content of the judgment and advise him appropriately.

The APM candidate, however, claimed that the decision of the tribunal did not reflect what was presented before it during the trial.

He said, “The verdict gave us a setback; truth must be told. They said we did not vote. What happened on Saturday was a display of an authority which possesses both the truth and falsehood.

“We have applied for a copy of the judgment, and once we get the copy, our lawyers will study it thoroughly and advise appropriately. It is not what we took to the tribunal that was decided on.

“You might buy the judgment, but you cannot buy God’s judgment. I am proud to have run as governor and I have said many times that the will of the people must not be subdued. We are going to explore all the constitutional rights we have in our constitution to protect our mandate.”