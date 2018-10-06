



Otunba Rotimi Paseda has defeated two other governorship aspirants to emerge as the 2019 governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ogun state.

Paseda who was the 2015 governorship candidate of the Unity Party of Nigeria defeated two other aspirants for the SDP’s gubernatorial ticket at the party’s governorship primary conducted across the 236 wards in Ogun State.

The leader of NWC committee who supervised the primary, Mrs. Debbie Nicole, announced that, Paseda scored 11, 644 votes to defeat former commissioner for Information in Ogun State, Sina Kawonise and financial analyst, Opeyemi Agbaje who polled 2,014 and 6, 070 respectively.

With his emergence as the SDP candidate, Paseda becomes the only Ijebu-born candidate in the governorship race among other candidates representing the four geo-political zones of the state.

Paseda in his acceptance speech appealed to all party faithful to join hands with him in order to win next year’s governorship election in the state.

He urged all other aspirants to close ranks and work for the common good of the party as well as the State.

His words: “Firstly, I wish to give all honour to God Almighty, without him this would not be possible. I wish to thank my party, SDP and all the officials for ensuring that the process went smoothly, peaceful and credible.

“To my fellow contestants, you ran a good race and I appreciate your commitment and dedication to the Ogun State course, I must say there are no losers, we are all winners and as such must come together for the common good of both the people of Ogun State and our great party SDP.

“Our work has just begun, and we must all close ranks to ensure we obtain victory in the forthcoming general elections.

“I am truly humbled and grateful for the opportunity to represent my people of Ogun State. To whom much is given, much is expected.

“I wish to thank all my supporters who came out enmass to vote and I can assure you I will not disappoint you.”