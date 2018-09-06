All Progressives Congress, Ogun chapter, has picked Adekunle Akinlade as their governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections.

The announcement was made on Wednesday night after a closed-door meeting which lasted for hours at the residence of the late Poju Adeyemi in the state.

Akinlade currently represents Egbado South in the house of representatives and Ipokia Federal constituency at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Speaking after the meeting, the Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunmbi, commended the leadership of the senatorial district for reaching a good consensus.

Adekunmbi who was also an aspirant congratulated Akinlade on his win and assured him of the support of all.

One of the aspirants, Kola Bajomo, explained, “So that we would not be working against ourselves as Ogun West, we the aspirants came together, and we unanimously chose and agreed on the choice of Honourable Akinlade.”

In his response, Akindele thanked the party leaders and other aspirants, saying it was a project and vision for all.

Akindele while seeking total supports from the party leaders and other members, he assures them of an all-inclusive relationship.

The lawmaker had served as the Senior Special Assistant on Taxation and Revenue to State’s Governor Ibikunle Amosun between 2011 and 2014.

The 48years old hails from Ipokia Local Government Area in Ogun West Senatorial district of the state.