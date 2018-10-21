One of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, who is also the preferred choice of Governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Adekunle AbdulKabir Akinlade has implored his supporters and party faithful to dispel all rumour emanating from the opposition camp, noting that the fake news in circulation, is malicious and baseless, meant to heat up the polity.

In a statement personally signed by him, Akinlade said due to the fact that his detractors are not popular in the state, they have been acting desperately to gain cheap popularity, which has failed to work.

“I wish to commend the untiring efforts of the Executive Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, members of Ogun West Elders Council, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the good people of Ogun State, towards making me the governorship candidate of our great party.

“It is my joy to assure you all that issues surrounding the Ogun governorship primary are being addressed by the leadership of our great party and I am confident that the mandate you freely gave to me on the 2nd of October, 2018 will never be stolen by anybody, no matter how highly placed,” he said.

He urged his supporters to keep faith in his aspiration to sustain the mission to rebuild Ogun State for the betterment of all and sundry.

Be rest assured, I will run an all-inclusive government from May 29,2019, by the special grace of God.”