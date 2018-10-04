



The Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Ogun State, Dr. Gbolade Osinowo, on Wednesday night declared Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka as the winner of the party’s governorship primaries.

Osinowo declared that Isiaka, popularly known as GNI, polled 207,334 votes as an unopposed aspirant of the party.

The chairman declared the election free and fair, and thanked members of the party for coming out en masse to vote and declaring overwhelming support for a worthy candidate.

He said with Isiaka as ADC’s candidate, “victory is sure for the party in 2019”.

The Chairman urged the people of Ogun State to support Isiaka, noting that he remained the best candidate to right the wrongs in the system, alleviate the suffering of the people and make Ogun a state to reckon with in Nigeria and the world as a whole.

The Chairman of the party’s National Electoral Committee for Ogun State, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, who presented the certificate of return to the governorship candidate, said he was impressed with the conduct of the exercise.

While congratulating the candidate, Akinbade urged party members to work hard to ensure victory for the party at the 2019 polls.

On his part, Isiaka thanked party members for their support and promised to do all in his power not to disappoint them.

He said: “Today, you have made the right choice.

“We will start from where we stopped and ensure we win the election.

“I ask for your continued support to make this journey a smooth one.

“It is not going to be easy but from feelers around and the order in our great party, we know we will win.

“Let us stand firm together to fight this battle.

“This is a clarion call to march forward with more determination and energy.

“I will faithfully implement the manifesto of our party, which has been strategically aligned with my blueprint for Ogun State, called the Seven Steps to Greatness, which shall be unveiled in a fortnight.”