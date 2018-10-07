



The 2019 governorship race in Ogun State has become more competitive with the emergence of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole as the governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP).

ADP, which has positioned itself as the party of choice following the infighting within the two major parties in the state, the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party held its primary election to choose its flag bearers in the 2019 general elections.

Members of the party in Ogun State welcomed the announcement of Bankole as the party’s governorship candidate with jubilation.

They also expressed confidence in his ability to lead the state having successful managed the House of Representatives as a speaker.

At age of 37, Bankole is the youngest Speaker in the history of the House of Representatives.

The election was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Announcing the results of the election, ADP Returning Officer, High Chief Chamberlain Amadi urged members of the party to work assiduously to ensure victory for members seeking elective offices.

ADP is the only party that has reserved fifty percent of its nomination forms for women, youths and people with disabilities. The forms are also free for them.

Sources close to Bankole said he would make formal declaration in a week time.