



The All Progressives Congress has insisted that eminent businessman, Dapo Abiodun, won its governorship primaries for Ogun State.

The party emphasised its position via a statement by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, a few hours after a closed door meeting between the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who also hails from the state.

Also speaking on the development on Thursday, the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, said there was no going back on the result.

Oshiomhole said: “Please get a copy of the APC constitution. Primaries are to be conducted not by state governors; they are to be conducted not by Secretary to the State Government, they are to be conducted not by state party chairmen, but by the electoral panel.

“The results of primaries are to be announced by the returning officer who chair the panel sent to conduct such primaries.

“It is not a game of power, but a game of number and God will give us the grace to achieve that and ensure that it works.”

The APC National Working Committee panel, led by Muhammad Indabawa, had on Wednesday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, announced Abiodun as the winner of the election.

He was said to have polled the highest votes having scored 102,305 votes.

Jimi Lawal polled 51,153 votes; Otunba Bimbo Ashiru scored 29,764 votes; Senator Adegbenga Kaka, 17,771; Adekunle Akinlade, 23,443; and Abayomi Hunye, 9,610.

But the Ogun State Executive of the party after a parallel primary had said a member of the House of Representatives, Adekunle Akinlade, won the shadow election.

The statement by Nabena said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) announces Mr. Dapo Abiodun as winner of the Party’s Ogun State governorship primaries. Abiodun won the Primary Election after scoring 102,305 votes.

