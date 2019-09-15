<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former deputy governor of Ogun state, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, has urged the Allied People’s Movement (APM) and its governorship candidate in the March 9 governorship poll, Abdul Kabir Adekunle Akinlade, to eat the humble pie by accepting the verdict of governorship election petitions tribunal.

Kaka, who chided the party and Akinlade for holding the state down unnecessarily for upward of four months, heating up the polity and causing distraction, equally urged them to put an end to further “unpatriotic pursuit” by venturing to approach the Appeal Court.

The governorship election petitions tribunal sitting in Abeokuta had on Saturday dismissed the petition filed by APM and Akinlade, challenging the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The Yusuf Halilu-led three-man panel described Akinlade’s petitions, while dismissing the petition and upholding Abiodun’s election, declared “the petition is destined to fail; it failed and it is hereby dismissed”.

But Kaka in a statement on Sunday, said the verdict of the tribunal should be accepted in good faith by Akinlade and his party, noting that the state cannot afford to be held down by unnecessary litigations.

He, however, lauded the tribunal members for their thorough job of “systemic demolition of what they termed as lazy, frivolous, malicious, pedestrian, spurious and unsubstantiatable allegations and claims” .

The statement reads in part: “Congratulations to the petitioners for exercising their inalienable rights, but no thanks for the waste of precious judicial time, holding down the state unnecessarily for upward of four months, heating up the polity by causing distractions.

“The desperation is highly despicable and I hope the all round demolition of all their claims will make them take the humble pie, by not venturing to approach the Appeal Court by putting an end to any further unpatriotic pursuit capable of holding our state down on growth and development.

“Finally, I congratulate to Governor Dapo Abiodun, the state and the APC for the tribunal affirmation of the victory of mandate freely given by the majority of voters in the state. The path is now clear for focused piloting of our state’s affairs to the much expected higher levels. Hands of fellowship is hereby extended to the gallant losers to team up with the young administration for the overall benefits of all”.