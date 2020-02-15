<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has ordered a lift on the embargo placed on the bank accounts of all the 20 Local Government Areas in the state effective Monday, February 17, 2020.

Abiodun’s order came eight months after he ordered the placement of embargo on the accounts of the Local Governments.

The governor, who threatened to sanction any bank that failed to comply with the order issued in June 2019, announced the de-freezing of the accounts on Friday at a strategic session for Transition Committee Chairmen and members of all the Local Government Areas in the state.





According to a statement from the governor’s office, Abiodun, while addressing the Local Government administrators, said, “You are the closest to the grassroots. Be focused and provide qualitative leadership. When you take decisions, consult your people. Take decisions that reflect the collective will and desires of your people and do not impose taxes and rates that are not known to our laws. It’s extortion and I won’t encourage that.”

He called on them to take advantage of the geographical location of the state by attracting investments to their local governments.