Ogun governor flags off APC campaign for council poll

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, flagged off the campaign for the local government elections in Imeko Afon and Yewa North Local Government Areas, with a promise to reconstruct deplorable roads, including Abeokuta-Olorunda-Imeko road.

Abiodun, who was accompanied on the campaign train by members of his cabinet and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also presented the party flag to the party’s chairmanship candidates in the two local governments.

While Akinrogun Yaya Fadipe was given the flag in Imeko Afon, Gabriel Ogunyomi was given that of Yewa North.

Addressing the people of both council areas, the governor said his administration had executed 52 projects in Imeko Afon and 76 projects in Yewa North in the past two years.

The chief among the projects in Imeko-Afon, according to the governor is the construction of Oke Ola Road in Imeko, saying the reconstruction of the Rounder-Olorunda-Imeko Road would ease the hardship being experienced travelers on the road.

He assured the people that the road would be nearing completion next time he would be visiting the LG.

“This government belongs to you, continue to support us in prayers. On my way from Abeokuta, en route Lafenwa to Rounda and Olorunda, until I got here, I saw how deplorable the road is, I feel your pains.

“I want to promise you today that before I come here next, this road would almost have been completed,” he stated.

While inspecting the 2.4 kilometers Ago-Oshoffa Road in Imeko town, Abiodun assured the people of the area that the road would soon be completed as laying of ashphalt is scheduled to commence in the next four weeks.

The governor, who affirmed the supremacy of the party in the local government, however, called on the people of the area to come out in large number to show their supremacy in the forth coming LG elections by ensuring victory for the party’s chairmanship and councillorship candidates.

“We have seen that our party, the APC is the only party here, we could have decided against coming here for this event because we know Imeko-Afon belongs to us, but, our coming here has given us the opportunity to see the state of road here.

“On the 24th of July, two weeks and two days from now, I want you to go out en-masse and vote, even though, we know that Imeko-Afon and Yewa belongs to us, I want you to come out to vote and let them know through your votes that Imeko-Afon and Yewa truly belongs to us, let us all come out and vote in Yahya Fadipe and Gabriel,” the governor submitted.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone and a chieftain of the APC in the state, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka appreciated the administration Governor Abiodun for his immense work in the state, calling on the people to troop out and elect the candidates of the party at the forthcoming local government elections.

Isiaka, while calling on the chairmanship and councillorship candidates to see their emergence as the will of God, charged other contestants who could not pick the ticket of the party to continue to support the party.

In their remarks, the chairmanship flagbearers of the party thanked the governor and the party for the opportunity given to them to serve the people, promising that they would not disappoint the trust placed in them.

Specifically at Yewa North LG, the governor assured the people that local government administration would further be given new lease of life under his watch.

Abiodun also presented the party flags to the deputy chairmanship candidate, Bukola Omoyayi.