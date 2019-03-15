



Ogun State Governor-elect, Adedapo Abiodun, has assured the Egba people of his commitment to the overall development of Egbaland.

Abiodun, who spoke on Wednesday at the palace of Alaake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, when he paid a ‘thank you’ visit to the royal father in company of the deputy governor-elect, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said that the Egba people were the first to receive him before he began his campaign and they never at any point despised or abandoned him throughout the course of campaign.

According to him, “When I came as a candidate, I emphaised that our government would focus on good governance and productive transformation, which will be stamped in both rural and urban areas of the state. I want to say that we will ensure that all existing infrastructure in Abeokuta will be completed. We will serve the people with focus on rural development; we believe that the people are the closest to the grassroots.

“We are humbled by the votes we got from Egbaland. We are extremely grateful. It is important we are not seen as Ijebu governor. We won in Abeokuta-South, Obafemi Owode: that to me shows that the Egbas are solidly behind us. Kabiesi, we will show appreciation to the Egbas. Every vote given to me is a referendum, a vote of confidence. Kabiesi, we will not fail you.”

Also at the palace of Osile Oke Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tesuosho was overwhelmed by the visit while praying for Abiodun. He urged the governor-elect to be vigilant and have the fear of God.