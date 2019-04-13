<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ogun State Governor-Elect, Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun, has announced the Economic Transition Committee that will further articulate his campaign manifesto, ensure robust engagement with stakeholders and develop a Roadmap to guide its implementation.

In a Press Statement issued on Friday, 12th April, 2019 by his spokesperson, Remmy Hazzan, the Governor-Elect was quoted as saying “Ogun State is blessed with an abundance of human resources in all fields of endeavor and this is reflected in the array of distinguished sons and daughters who have volunteered their skills, rich and diverse experience and vast network to work on this important assignment. Furthermore, our commitment to provide an inclusive Government is expressed in the composition of the committee.”

The 23-man team is chaired by Mr. Tunde Lemo, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Other members are:

1. Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, Secretary

2. H.E. Senator Gbenga Kaka

3. H.E. Alhaja Salimot Badru

4. Mr. Foluso Phillips

5. Prof. Konyin Ajayi, SAN

6. Mr. Kunle Elebute

7. Mr. Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka

8. Mr. Rotimi Paseda

9. Dr. Reuben Abati

10. Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, CON

11. Mr. Olajide Odewale

12. Chief Kayode Sofola SAN

13. Prof. Sidi Osho

14. Prof. Semiu Musa Olomu

15. Engr Bayo Adeola, FNSE

16. Mr. Tola Mobolurin

17. Mr. Lekan Asuni

18. Dr. Tunji Oredipe

19. Otunba Bimbo Ashiru

20. Arc. Dunni Opayemi

21. Mr. Bola Ogunsola

22. Chief Bode Mustapha

“To ensure an effective and efficient discharge of its assignment, the Economic Transition Committee will

be assisted by Work Groups, each of which will focus on its assigned thematic area such as Education, Youth and Sports, Health and Social Services, Government Processes, Agriculture and Food Security, Transformational Initiatives, among others.

“The names of the members of the Work Groups will be released in due course. While the Economic Transition Committee will focus on developing the Roadmap, another committee has been set up to interface with the incumbent government to ensure a smooth and orderly change of Administration in the State,” the statement concluded.