



Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured the people of the state that the forthcoming local government election will be free and fair.

He added that the next council chairmen would not be appointed, but elected by the people.

Prince Abiodun who made this known in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital while welcoming new members into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), urged the new members to continue to work hard towards the continued development of the party and the state.

“Very soon, the time table for the election will be released, we will not appoint chairmen for you at all, the Chairmanship will not be by appointment, it will be by election, everyone should continue to work hard,” he said.

Abiodun while noting that his administration would continue to adopt the bottom-up approach which gives the people the power to choose projects that directly affects them, said his administration in the next 60 days would commission the Sagamu-Abeokuta expressway, alongside other projects in the month of May.

The state helmsman who also added that his administration will continue to give the state capital all the attention it deserves said that his administration will ensure that the people get all the attention they deserve.

“This is your government, that is the reason why we ask from you before we embark on any project. We call it the bottom-up approach, where we ask the Local Government Chairman, House of Assembly members, our Kings, the Community Development Council and the Community Development Associations to be part of any decision on projects rehabilitation and reconstruction.





“All the roads we have done so far came through our bottom-up approach, by the grace of God, in the next 60 days, we will complete the Sagamu-Abeokuta expressway.

“Abeokuta is the capital city of the Gateway state and it must continue to be presented as a capital city, we will do everything to ensure that the city of Abeokuta is a befitting capital city in the comity of capital cities in the country,” he said.

Abiodun while welcoming the new members into the APC, urged them to work together with the party in the business of making the party and the state the envy of all.

Earlier in their remarks, Hon. Adekunle Adesina and Chief Bode Mustapha who charged the party faithful to continue to support the state government and the party urged party members not to see the new members as their enemies, but to see them as partners in progress.

The State Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Yemi Sanusi, while noting that the administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun would be the first administration in the state to accommodate between 75 to 80% of politicians in the same party, added that the party is big enough to accommodate as many progressive-minded politicians as possible

In their remarks, the new members of the All Progressives Congress in the state, former Director-General of Governorship campaign team of late Buruji Kasamu, Aare Remilekun Bakare and former Commissioner for Special Duties during the administration of Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Chief Kola Sorinola who both noted that their coming into the party would bring in more members into the party in the state, said that all the party needs at a time it is receiving more members is good management, which Prince Dapo Abiodun is capable of providing.