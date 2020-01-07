<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have called for unity within the party, saying only a united party would aid the development efforts of the current administration.

They spoke at the New Year get-together organised by the Director-General, Ileri Oluwa Campaign Organisation, Ajibola Famurewa, at his Ilesa home.

Speakers at the event were State Chairman Prince Gboyega Famodun, former Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Adewole and Famurewa, among others.

Oyetola noted that the party should be made stronger, rather than nursing bickering that could eventually affect its fortune and the general development of the state.

Eulogising the previous administration on infrastructure development, education and other sectors, the governor also hailed Adewole for his intervention in revitalisation primary health centres.

According to him, his consolidation efforts on the existing development can only get better with unity and support for the government in all aspects.

He said: “We must not allow division in our party. We must take note that I am for all, not only within the party, but across the state without any discrimination. We still have a lot of things on our hands, and without unity of purpose, it might be difficult to achieve success.”

Speaker of the House of Assembly Timothy Owoeye reiterated the need for stakeholders to support government and the governor to endanger development.

Famodun noted that there was need to improve the political system in the progressives fold in Ijesaland by mobilising more people into its fold. He insisted that unity must be paramount in the political dealings of members, especially within the progressives fold to guarantee development.

Famurewa, in his address, said Osun has been peaceful politically because of the governor’s efforts. He added that anything that would truncate the peace must be avoided.

Prof. Adewole promised that the Ijesa people would continue to support Oyetola’s administration as the APC-led government has brought a lot of development to the area, particularly the ongoing water project, intervention on road infrastructure, security among others.