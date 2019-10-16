<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Governor Otunba Gbenga Daniel, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Engr. Adebayo Dayo have met with Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun in Oke – Mosan.

Abiodun had earlier met with Dayo and other leaders of PDP and Isiaka for almost three hours.

The reason for the Tuesday evening meeting was not yet clear but it may not be unconnected with the resolve of Dapo Abiodun to build and strengthen alliances that would enable him have a firm grip of Ogun politics given the uncooperative attitude of his predecessor; Senator Ibikunle Amosun, whose influence looms large.

There are also indications that the meeting would touch on the yet – to – be assembled cabinet members, Caretaker Executive Committee to take over from the Chairmen of the 20 Local Governments Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and Council elections likely to take place next year.

Abiodun had not hidden his determination to run an all inclusive government since assumption of office.

Speaking with reporters after his meeting with the Governor, Dayo who keeps asserting that he remained the authentic state chairman of PDP, said he and other leaders of the party came to congratulate Governor Abiodun, on his victory at the polls.

Dayo said, “I came here with leaders, from West and South. I am here as a chairman of PDP in Ogun state coming to congratulate Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state.

‘”I came to to visit my governor, particularly the governor that is doing very well.”

As at 8.10pm, it was said that ex-Governor Daniel was still in a meeting with Abiodun.