



The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Senator Buruji Kashamu, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on his election as the Governor-elect of Ogun State.

In a statement he released on Sunday moments after Abiodun was announced as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kashamu thanked God for giving him the grace to be part of the electoral process.

The statement reads further: “I thank God that all through our intra-party struggle and the campaign itself, no life was lost. I also want to thank all the good people of Ogun State for standing by me. I appreciate all those who voted for me and those who did not. My appreciation also goes to the traditional rulers and various religious and interest groups for their support. To everyone who supported me financially and morally, I am eternally grateful.

“Kudos to my wife and other members of my family; my running mate, Dr. Reuben Abati; the Director-General of the Kashamu-Abati Campaign Organisation, Dr. Remilekun Bakare, and everyone who worked at the Campaign Organisation.I appreciate the time and sacrifice that you put into the struggle.

“Yes, it was a struggle against arbitrariness, injustice and the overbearing attitude of some of our political actors. We put in our best. But, from the outcome of the election, our best was not good enough. May Almighty God take control of the rest.”

On the outcome of the election, Kashamu said, “It was clear to all that while our opponents were on the field, we spent most of the time going in and out of court because some persons think they could use their wealth to ride roughshod over us. We thank God they did not succeed. We fought like men and contested the election against all odds.

“While my friend and brother, Prince Dapo Abiodun had the backing of the Federal Government and the political generalissimo, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Governor Ibikunle Amosun threw his weight and state machinery behind Honourable Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

“Like I said during the campaign, I was the candidate of the Almighty God and the masses. I have been a one-man battalion without any federal or state machinery. I did my best to stand for our dear Ogun State, all by myself with the support of a few friends here and there.

“I thank the Almighty God for how everything has turned out. As a good Muslim, I believe the outcome of the election is the will of Almighty Allah and the good people of Ogun State.

“And so, I congratulate my friend and brother, Prince Dapo Abiodun on his election as the Governor-elect of Ogun State. I also wish to thank President Muhammadu Buhari, INEC and the security agencies for providing a level-playing field.”

The lawmaker urged the people to support the winners of the election to move the country and state forward.

“Like I have always said, once elections have come and gone, and winners have emerged, those elected as President or Governors become the president or governors for all.

“It is on this note that I wish to urge everyone to support and join hands with the winners to move our dear state and country forward.”