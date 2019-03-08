



Suspected thugs on Thursday attacked a rally organised by an All Progressives Congress (APC) Ogun State House of Assembly candidate, Kunle Oluomo.

At least one person was killed in the attack held in the Ifo constituency where the politician seeks to represent.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the attack, said ten persons have been arrested.

Oluomo, speaking with journalists after the incident, named the victim as Thompson Emeka. He said several others were injured in the attack.

He explained that the rally was going on smoothly, when the thugs, who he claimed to be from Allied Peoples Movement (APM) attacked his supporters who were returning to his constituency office for merry.

“Our boys allowed them to pass without hindrance only for APM thugs to open fire on our members bringing one of them down. I understand they are now pulling down the canopy and destroying all our properties in our constituency office at bungalow area of Ifo.

“We then contacted the police immediately, and they came right on time, and took control of the environment, so as to secure all our members. Some of the members who were injured are; Mr, Sokunbi, Ali Dan, to mention few.

“The corpse has been deposited at Ifo mortuary, while those that were injured have been taking to the hospital for medical attention,” he said.

The police spokesperson, however, gave a different narrative. He said a vehicle, said to belong to another political party, was passing through the area when the driver lost control and hit the victim who died on the spot, a development he said led to the violence.