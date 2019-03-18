



Like the proverbial elder in the market place, the Lotto magnate, Sir Kessington Adebutu, has reconciled the Ogun State Governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the governorship candidate recognised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the recently conducted 2019 elections, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu.

A statement by the Media Consultant, Ladi Adebutu Democratic Organisation, Mr. Afolabi Orekoya, said that the meeting, which held at the instance of Sir Adebutu at his residence in Lagos was called to ensure the two illustrious son of the soil embrace peace.

Sir Adebutu was said, during the meeting, to have called for peaceful and cordial relationship between Prince Abiodun and Hon. Adebutu, adding that much work needed to be done to uplift the people of the state.

Hon. Adebutu was quoted to have said that he was not interested in politics of acrimony like some desperate politicians and supposed leaders in the society which has led to the death of over 50 people in the last two weeks.

He said further that all he did during the last elections were tailored towards ensuring government worked for the people.

Hon. Adebutu also stated that it was time for government to consider the situation with Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Tai Solarin College of Education, Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Olokola Liquefied Natural Gas (OKLNG) and general compassion for government employees and the populace at large, rejuvenation of schools and hospitals while investing in human capital.

Both parties agreed to stay in their respective parties. Hon Adebutu remains in PDP while Abiodun continues with the All Progressives Congress (APC). This ultimately will serve Ijebu and Remo best.