



The gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka has dismissed reports indicating that he has formed an alliance with governor Ibikunle Amosun’s preferred governorship candidate of Allied People’s Movement, Hon. Abdulkabir Akinlade.

The governorship candidate made his position known in a statement signed by the Director, Media and Publicity, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka Campaign Organization (GNICO) Bolaji Adeniji, expressing confidence in his victory at the polls.

According to him, the rumour which is being circulated on social media is a blatant lie and a deliberate attempt by the opposition to scuttle the bright chances of the gubernatorial candidate who is on the cusp of victory.

The statement further clarified that GNI had no meeting with Amosun, neither is there any relationship between them, saying “Our Principal spent the whole of Monday 4th March on Media engagements, a trip around Ogun central Senatorial district and deep into the night in strategic meetings with his team and select groups at his Ibara GRA, Abeokuta residence.”

“GNI remains the gubernatorial candidate of the ADC, the preferred choice of the Elders and leaders of Yewa-Aworiland and the unassailable option for the good people of Ogun state who wish to be liberated from misgovernance come this Saturday.

“The ADC is the most peaceful and organized party in ogun state which GNI is proud to be associated with. Our Symbol is a contented man and can never be swayed by evil inducement at the detriment of his determination to clean the rot about to be left over by these same persons.

“We wish to state that GNI as the governorship candidate of the ADC remains strong and focused on the race ahead; suffice to that we are set for victory in Saturday’s governorship election. Our supporters and the voting public in Ogun State should disregard the wicked rumour and go all out to vote for GNI as the next governor of Ogun state and all the ADC House of Assembly Candidates on March 9th 2019.” the statement concluded.