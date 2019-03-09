



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Sotayo Johnson, contestant for the state house of assembly election in Ogun state for alleged “vote buying”.

The suspect, according to the anti-graft agency, was arrested on Saturday, at Ijaye park polling unit, Abeokuta, Ogun state.

A member of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Sotayo is seeking to represent Abeokuta south state constituency 1.

The commission said its personnel at the Lagos zonal office of the commission arrested Johnson after he was caught with “N1.709million neatly arranged in envelopes stashed in carrier bags”.

The EFCC had arrested some politicians in Benue, Kwara and Imo over moves to induce voters.