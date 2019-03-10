



The Ogun State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun, has defeated the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, in the governorship election held on Saturday in his local government, Abeokuta South.

In the governorship election results, Abiodun polled 19,414 votes to defeat the preferred candidate of Governor Amosun, Akinlade of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) who scored 18,767 votes.

It would be recalled that Amosun, on Saturday, voted at polling unit 8, Ward 6, Ita-Gbangba, in Abeokuta South LGA of the state.