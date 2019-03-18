



The Archbishop of Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos/Bishop of Remo, Rev. Olusina Fape, has challenged the Ogun State governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, to ensure that people of faith are selected into his cabinet.

The cleric also charged Abiodun not to forget the structure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) upon which he was elected in the state, saying a river, which forgets his source will dry.

Fape disclosed this on Sunday, while delivering his sermon, titled: “It is the Lord that giveth”, at a thanksgiving service to commemorate the electoral victory of Abiodun as Ogun State governor-elect, held at St. James Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo, in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

The Bishop said Nigeria has credible characters but identified nepotism as the bane Nigerian polity.

According to him, there are many things yearning for attention as the governor-elect mounts the position of leadership in May, adding that he (Abiodun) must work with destiny helpers.

“A stream that forgets its source will definitely go dry. It is not that we don’t have people with credible character in this country, but our problem is nepotism.

“And I will advise you to select able people of faith to be able to lead over hundreds and thousands of men and women.

“There are many things yearning for attention at this auspicious time you are coming in as governor. Your father and mother are your first destiny helpers. So, in your own case, as governor, you have become parent to all and sundry in Ogun State.”

“Ask God for destiny helpers to work with you to be able to take Ogun State to a greater height.

“As a consummate entrepreneur, we know your antecedent. You have not come to steal the state funds to build your house, because have been blessed already. You are already loaded.

“You need destiny helpers to fulfill all your electoral promises,” Fape said.

While quoting from John 15 : 5-6, he enjoined the governor-elect to be prayerful for him to succeed, saying: “God has appointed everyone to succeed.”

While responding, Abiodun said his victory was possible because ‘man is no God’.

He said: “My victory has a hand of God. My friends and people around me were asking, ‘Dapo, what has kept you going ahead in your ambition? What has propelled you?’ But I remained focus in God and was unshakeable. For you to succeed, you don’t have to have doubts in your mind.

“In my spirit, I have a mission for my country. I didn’t give up. For you to succeed, you should learn to get up and go. Also, you should have convictions.”

Prominent personalities in attendance, included the deputy National Chairman of APC, South and former governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo; former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Governor-Elect of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulraheem Razaq; the governorship candidate of People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the election, Senators Buruji Kashamu; Senator Solomon Adeola, amongst others.