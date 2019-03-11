



The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade, has rejected the election results as announced by the INEC,

Ogun State Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, announced in Abeokuta at about 12. 45 a.m. on Monday that Abiodun scored a total of 241, 670 votes to clinch victory.

Olayinka, who is Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, explained that Abiodun beat his closest rival, Mr Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) who came second with 222, 153 votes..

Reacting, Akinlade speaking at the party’s secretariat at Leme, Abeokuta, alleged manipulation of the results.

Akinlade said that the governorship election was hijacked by hoodlums and “unidentified uniform men” during the collation stage, and further manipulated the results in favour of APC.

Akinlade said “The people of Ogun state have been raped.

“The governorship election which started peacefully on Saturday was later hijacked by hoodlums and unidentified uniform men during the collation stage, and further manipulated the results in favour of APC.

“We, however, urge Ogun voters to maintain peace as the leadership of APM explores all legal means to undo the alleged injustice.”