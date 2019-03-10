



The Allied Peoples Movement has rejected the result of the governorship election held on Saturday in Ogun State and which was being declared as at press time by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The party’s position was made known by the APM Campaign Director General, Sarafa Ishola, at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta.

Ishola alleged that though the election began peacefully on Saturday, it was hijacked by hoodlums and unidentified uniformed men at the collation stage.

He said the results of the election were manipulated in favour of the All Progressives Congress.

The DG said the party, which has the backing of the State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, had petitioned INEC, demanding it to investigate the infractions and stop the announcement of results forthwith.

Ishola said despite the complaints, INEC still went ahead to announce the results in which its candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, was trailing APC’s Dapo Abiodun, with the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Buruji Kashamu, coming third.