



The governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement, Abdulkabir Adekunke Akinlade, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission and security operatives to ensure credibility during the elections.

He made the call in a chat with newsmen, shortly after he and his wife voted in Ward 3, Polling Unit 22 in Agosasa, Ipokia Local Government Area.

According to him, INEC must ensure that votes are counted and announced publicly.

“This is one election that we have all been waiting for and it must count and be protected; we told our people to vote peacefully, go back and observe the collation.

“We are aware that some unauthorised persons are patrolling about and it gives us concern. But by God’s grace, every vote must count and our people will not subscribe to any form of intimidation,” Akinlade stated.