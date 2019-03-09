



Former Governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD), has delivered his polling unit for All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Daniel, who had earlier asked his supporters to vote for the APC candidate voted at Ward 12 unit 7 in Isote area of Sagamu local government area of the state.

APC defeated Daniel’s Peoples Democratic Party with 137 votes at the polling unit.

See the result for the polling unit below

ADC — 25

PDP –13

APM –96

APC– 150