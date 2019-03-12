



The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 15 out of 26 House of Assembly seats in Ogun State.

According to a result sheet of the Assembly election, released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, in Abeokuta, APC has the the highest number of legislators-elect, while the Allied People’s Movement (APM) won seven seats.

The result also showed that African Democratic Congress (ADC) won three Assembly seats, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won just a seat.