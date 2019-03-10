The All Progressives Congress has won 11 of the 15 results from the local government areas in the Ogun State governorship election.
Coming a distant second is the Allied Peoples Movement, whose candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, has the backing of the state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, a member of the APC.
The APM, which has rejected the result of the election, boasts of three local governments in its kitty.
The Peoples Democratic Party, with Senator Buruji Kashamu as candidate, has won in only one local government area.
Dapo Abiodun is the candidate of the APC.
The results so far:
1. Ijebu-Ode LG
ADC-349
APC-13,234
APM-4,401
PDP-7,289
2. Odogbolu LG
ADC-1,001
APC-12,529
APM-7,516
PDP-3,418
3. Odeda LG
ADC – 4,327
APC – 8,030
APM – 6,454
PDP – 1,041
4. Ijebu North-East LG
ADC-541
APC-7268
APM-2785
PDP-3482
5. Ewekoro LG
ADC-3,241
APC-6,492
APM-7,588
PDP-1,418
6. Sagamu LG
ADC-2486
APC-23,737
APM-14,469
PDP-4,415
7. Abeokuta South LG
ADC-13,572
APC-19,414
APM-18,767
PDP-1,770
8. Ijebu East LG
ADC-574
APC -10,726
APM-5,147
PDP-5296
9. Remo North LG
ADC – 947
APC – 7,437
APM – 4,987
PDP – 930
10. Ogun Waterside LG
ADC – 497
APC – 8,757
APM – 5,803
PDP – 3,211
11. Abeokuta North LG
ADC – 10,453
APC – 12,130
APM – 16,708
PDP – 951
12. Imeko-Afon LG
ADC – 15,272
APC – 2,657
APM – 7,401
PDP – 529
13. Ikenne LG
ADC – 653
APC – 15,109
APM – 6,553
PDP – 1,040
14. Egbado South LG
ADC – 9,935
APC – 8,804
APM – 13,622
PDP – 1,721
15. Obafemi-Owode LG
ADC – 5,046
APC -13,660
APM – 8,303.