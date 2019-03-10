



The All Progressives Congress has won 11 of the 15 results from the local government areas in the Ogun State governorship election.

Coming a distant second is the Allied Peoples Movement, whose candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, has the backing of the state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, a member of the APC.

The APM, which has rejected the result of the election, boasts of three local governments in its kitty.

The Peoples Democratic Party, with Senator Buruji Kashamu as candidate, has won in only one local government area.

Dapo Abiodun is the candidate of the APC.

The results so far:

1. Ijebu-Ode LG

ADC-349

APC-13,234

APM-4,401

PDP-7,289

2. Odogbolu LG

ADC-1,001

APC-12,529

APM-7,516

PDP-3,418

3. Odeda LG

ADC – 4,327

APC – 8,030

APM – 6,454

PDP – 1,041

4. Ijebu North-East LG

ADC-541

APC-7268

APM-2785

PDP-3482

5. Ewekoro LG

ADC-3,241

APC-6,492

APM-7,588

PDP-1,418

6. Sagamu LG

ADC-2486

APC-23,737

APM-14,469

PDP-4,415

7. Abeokuta South LG

ADC-13,572

APC-19,414

APM-18,767

PDP-1,770

8. Ijebu East LG

ADC-574

APC -10,726

APM-5,147

PDP-5296

9. Remo North LG

ADC – 947

APC – 7,437

APM – 4,987

PDP – 930

10. Ogun Waterside LG

ADC – 497

APC – 8,757

APM – 5,803

PDP – 3,211

11. Abeokuta North LG

ADC – 10,453

APC – 12,130

APM – 16,708

PDP – 951

12. Imeko-Afon LG

ADC – 15,272

APC – 2,657

APM – 7,401

PDP – 529

13. Ikenne LG

ADC – 653

APC – 15,109

APM – 6,553

PDP – 1,040

14. Egbado South LG

ADC – 9,935

APC – 8,804

APM – 13,622

PDP – 1,721

15. Obafemi-Owode LG

ADC – 5,046

APC -13,660

APM – 8,303.