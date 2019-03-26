<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade and his party, have filed a motion ex-parte before the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Ogun State, seeking an order mandating the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make election materials used for the conduct of March 9 election available for inspection.

Just as his party and himself have hired Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, (SAN) as lead counsel for their petition before the tribunal.

The motion was backed with five-paragraphs affidavit with a written address.

In the motion, INEC, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun, are first, second and third respondents while Akinlade and the APM are first and second petitioners.

The petitioners argued that the documents sought to be inspected are indispensable for the purpose of instituting and maintaining the said petition.

Ikpeazu will be leading other three SANs — Mamman Osuman, Sebastine T. Hon and Ahmed Raji – alongside other 12 lawyers before the tribunal to challenge the victory of Akinlade and APC.