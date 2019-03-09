



The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the governorship and House of Assembly poll in the state.

Isiaka, who is contesting for the number one seat in the state for the third consecutive time, stated this while speaking with newsmen, shortly after he cast his vote at Unit 06 inside Baptist Primary School, Imeko town, Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state.

He specifically thumbed up the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improving on the election process and sparing voters the harrowing experience of two weeks ago.

Isiaka noted that the perfect working condition of the card readers had helped tremendously in the accreditation of eligible voters.

He added that reports that he had gathered all over the states from party agents, also indicated that voting was going on smoothly.

He, however, said that he hoped the exercise would continue peacefully until the end when collation of results would commence.