



Abeokuta recorded an impressive turnout of electorates for governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The turn out could best be described as huge when compared to that of the Presidential and National Assembly elections which held two weeks ago.

As early as 7.00 am, voters started moving to different polling units in the capital city for accreditation.

Unlike the last election, INEC officials were already positioned for accreditation of voters as early as 7.00a.m.

Contrary to expectations, the conduct of the exercise was peaceful in the town.

In spite of this, INEC officials recorded hitches with card reader machines in some of the polling units monitored.

It was discovered that in some cases, the machine could not authenticate some of the registered voters as a result of which manual authentication was employed.

The problem of card readers malfunctioning at some of the polling units delayed voting at some of the centres.

At Ward 8 Unit 21, Ijeun. Erunbe, the presiding officer, Adeleke Kolapo said they resorted to manual authentication whenever the machine refused to authenticate any voter.

The presiding officer at Ward 6 Unit 8, Itagbangba, Itoku, Aron Emmanuel, also stated that they resorted to manual authentication whenever the machine failed to function.

Some other presiding officers code named INEC for not providing accommodation for them.

Hajia Zainab Tijani, who was presiding officer at Ward 8 unit 20, Oke Ijeun said they Sloot in the school used as polling unit.

She said INEC also failed to provide food before they commenced the exercise