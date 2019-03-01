



Pensioners in Ogun State on Thursday vowed to support the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dapo Abiodun, in the March 9 election.

The pensioners, who promised not to not mind their ill treatments by Governor Ibikunle Amosun, declared to ensure the victory of APC in the governorship election.

The pensioners, under the auspices of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ogun State chapter, made the promised while playing host to Abiodun during their monthly meeting in Abeokuta.

They called on the APC governorship candidate to embark on a rescue mission towards their plights, advising him to avoid the path of Amosun, who make promises he would not honour.

The state chairman of the union in Ogun State, Kessington Oduwole, urged members to vote massively for the ruling party, stressing that, “he will bring succour to the retirees in the state by addressing all our demands.

“Dapo Abiodun is someone we have known from childhood. His parents are also pensioners and are well-known to us. I want to assure you that all our wants and needs will be met when he becomes the governor. I hereby implore you all to rally round him and mobilise for him during the polls.

“I am promising you that he will not let us down. By the special grace of God, we shall accompany him to Oke-Mosan by May 29 during his swearing-in as governor”.

Earlier, the Union’s secretary, Bola Lawal, added that failure of the current administration to pay their gratuities since 2013, irregular payment of pensions and entitlements, lack of input in the current government, among other anti-pensions policies, have put majority of their members in a state of hopelessness.

He accused Amosun of plunging the state into huge debt and not running a transparent and open-door government.

In his submission, a former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, who accompanied the APC candidate to the event, expressed shock that the pensioners, who are classified as senior citizens, could be denied their entitlements.

He assured them that Abiodun would run a responsible and responsive government when he becomes the governor of the state.

Abiodun commended the pensioners for their rare show of love and support and promised them qualitative governance at all levels if given the opportunity to pilot the affairs of the state.

According to him, “I want to appreciate our fathers and mothers who have worked tirelessly for the service of this state. My parents who were both teachers are also pensioners.

“The pensioners are informed electorate that have influence within their communities and I want to express gratitude for their support. As someone from a private sector, my aspiration was born out of my desire to see our people being provided with quality governance they deserved. I am assuring you that all your demands will be addressed when I become the governor and I promise to run a listening and inclusive government”, he concluded.