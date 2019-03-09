



There was jubilation in Ward 003 Unit 022, in the Motor Park area of Ago-Sasa, Ipokia Local Government, as the gubernatorial aspirant of the Allied Peoples Movement in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade, won his polling unit with a wide margin.

Akinlade polled 343 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress candidate, Dapo Abiodun, who polled 44 votes.

While the ADC polled four votes, the ADP polled three and the PDP scored one vote.

The APM also emerged victorious in the House of Assembly election in Akinlade’s polling unit, when it polled 333 votes to defeat the APC that polled 36 votes.

While the ADC polled eight votes and the PDP scored one vote, a total of nine votes were rejected.

Breakdown of the results of election held in Polling Unit 010, Ward 3, Ipokia Local Government Primary School, Ago-Egun, Ipokia Local Government is as follows:

Governorship

ADC 13

ADP 02

APC 94

APM 294

PDP 06

Void 18

House of Assembly

PDP 08

ADC – 21

ADP 05

APC 97

APM 267

Void 22