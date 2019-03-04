



Hon Oladipupo Adebutu has debunked rumour that he has backed out of the governorship race in Ogun state.

Adebutu who is still contesting the Ogun State gubernatorial ticket of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with Mr Buruji Kashamu who is recognied as the candidate of PDP for Ogun by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, according to the speculations, had dumped his ambition to support another political party or is now working for another candidate from another party.

But he debunked the rumour in a statement issued by his media consultant Afolabi Orekoya.

The full statement reads: “Following calls from supporters, party faithfuls and reports from some sections of the media that Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, the Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship hopeful, has agreed to work with another political party or has adopted a candidate in the forthcoming elections in the state.

“Unequivocally, we want to state that at no point did Hon. Adebutu made such agreement neither did he promise any alliance with any party or individual within or outside the state.

“This unfounded rumour is in the wildest imagination of those who spread them and we encourage our teeming supporters to reject them and their failed mission.

“We understand that the rising popularity of Hon. Adebutu as a front runner in the contest, despite the legal battles which we believe will soon be rested , is giving other candidates sleepless nights, and are hoping to lean and rely on successes of Hon. Adebutu who is Ogun people’s best choice to realize their ambitions.

“But we find it essential to urge those in the sham publicity stunt to retrace their steps and focus wholly on selling their agenda to the people of Ogun State.

“Hon. Adebutu is committed to returning the state and her citizens to the path of prosperity and is busy engaging stakeholders on how to hit the ground running the moment he is declared winner in the March 9 elections on the platform of PDP.

“We therefore urge the good people of Ogun state to go out in mass on Saturday, March 9 to vote the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Governorship and House of Assembly Candidate.”