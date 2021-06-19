There was outrage on Saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, as aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), protested against the choice of Mr Adeshina Ogunshola as Chairmanship candidate for the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area in the July 24 council polls.

They accused Ogunshola of forging a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy certificate from the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, which he allegedly presented as his academic qualification in the chairmanship contest.

The aggrieved APC members, armed with placards with various inscriptions, stormed the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta and demanded a reversal of his choice as the party candidate.

Addressing newsmen during the protest, one of the aggrieved aspirants, Odunkunle Babajide, said their findings had shown that Ogunshola did not graduate from the University.

Babajide, who was flanked by other aspirants from the council, said; “he presented a notification of result to that effect. The university had since on more than one occasion said that the said notification of result did not emanate from them.”





While asking the governor to act in the interest of the party, the aggrieved members said the matter had become a public issue, warning that attempts to sweep it under the carpet might spell doom for the party.

He said “Your Excellency, you would recall that among other things, you listed honesty, integrity and reliability as qualities you are looking forward to in whosoever would be selected as candidates in this election.

“We make bold to say that this is not the case as far as Obafemi-Owode is concerned. It is a shame.”

Reacting to the allegations, Ogunshola said they were baseless, unfounded and should be disregarded in their entirety.

He said; “the allegation of forgery and perjury levelled against me by the aspirants has been sufficiently addressed by the Party leadership which refuted same and absolved me of any misdemeanour.

“The attempt by these aggrieved aspirants to disparage notable and highly respected leaders and functionaries of the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration under the guise of protesting the Chairmanship selection process is unwarranted and uncalled for,” he said.