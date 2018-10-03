



A Senatorial aspirant, Mr Ajibola Kalejaiye, was Tuesday declared winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s primaries for Ogun-East Senatorial District.

Declaring the results of the primaries in Ijebu-Ode, Elder Dapo Adeyemi, the Chairman of the PDP Electoral Committee in Ogun, said Kalejaiye polled 687 votes to defeat his close rival, Mr Dave Salako, who polled 336 votes.

Adeyemi, while describing the election proceedings as free and fair, said that a total of 1,033 delegates were accredited for the exercise.

Kalejaiye, a native of Ijebu-Igbo and philanthropist commended the electorate for their votes in electing him has their choice candidate.

He promised to deliver on all the agenda of his manifesto, notably in promoting policies to alleviate poverty in his senatorial district.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nine local government areas under Ogun-East Senatorial District are: Ogun Waterside, Sagamu, Odogbolu, Ijebu-Ode, Ikenne, Remo North, Ijebu-East, Ijebu-North and Ijebu North-East.