



Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun has been declared winner of the Ogun Central Senatorial District primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was after the governor polled 56,101 votes.

The result was announced on Sunday by the Chairman of the Monitoring Committee, Colonel Abubakar Chiroma retired.

Also at the primaries Lekan Mustapha with 52,370 votes won the senatorial ticket for Ogun West while the Chief of Staff to the governor, Tolulope Odebiyi, emerged winner of the Ogun East senatorial district with 48,134 votes.

The party members also on Sunday elected its flag bearers for the Federal House of Assembly and State House Of Assembly seats.

The State Commissioner for Information, Dayo Adeneye, won the party’s ticket for the Odogbolu State Constituency in the House of Assembly with 5,803 votes