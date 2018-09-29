Strong indication emerged, on Friday, that Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, might have shelved his senatorial ambition.

A source, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ogun Central senatorial district, informed newsmen, that the governor, who had earlier declared his intention to run for the Senate, at the last minute, dropped the ambition.

According to the party chieftain, who preferred anonymity, the governor actually obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms for the position, but he neither submitted the form nor went for the screening.

This, the source hinted, has left the position open for Ganiyu Hamzat, a former member House of Representatives in Lagos State and the incumbent Senator, Lanre Tejuoso.

Meanwhile, Tejuoso, while addressing his supporters at the APC Ogun Central stakeholders meeting held, on Saturday, in Abeokuta, said he was re-contesting for the senatorial seat to consolidate his achievements in the district.

He disclosed that he was ready, out of respect and loyalty, to drop his own ambition for the state governor if he was interested in the position, but he had to reconsider his decision when other aspirants started obtaining the nomination forms for the position.

Tejuoso, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, however, denied defecting to another party as it was being bandied around, saying he briefly left the party just to express his displeasure over some developments in Ogun Central APC.

“This government is my project with Amosun and President Buhari. I have been following the president for 12 years until he came to power. Now that we have assumed power, you now want me out. You can imagine.

“I worked tirelessly for the emergence of Amosun as governor. Sometime I enquired from him whether he was interested in returning to the Senate.

“But the governor said he would not go to Senate, except there is assurance that he becomes the Senate President. He, therefore, asked me to continue my work.

“But recently, during a meeting you all knew about, Amosun publicly announced his intention to run for Senate.

“If only Amosun had obtained the nomination form, I wouldn’t have collected the form. But when I realised that others were collecting nomination forms, I also joined in collecting the form.”

On whether he was prepared to face his boss in the senatorial contest, Tejuoso told the gathering: “I am not sure that Oga (Amosun) is still in the race. But if he is still in the race, I will inform you.”

He urged the party members to troop out on Sunday and vote for the governorship of their choice through direct primary.

When contacted on phone, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Wole Elegbede, said it was only the governor that could comment on the issue, adding the aspiration was his personal decision.