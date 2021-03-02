



Ogun State House of Assembly, Tuesday, set up a five-man committee to investigate an allegation of gross misconduct against the Deputy Speaker of the House, Dare Kadiri.

The committee set up during Tuesday plenary included: Sherif Yusuf, the majority leader of the House, to serve as the Chairman while Hons Abdul Oladunjoye, Bolanle Ajayi, Adeyemi Ademuyiwa and Modupe Mujota will serve as members.

The Deputy Speaker who was detained by the Ogun State Police Command since Friday, was on Sunday, released on self recognition with the police promising to arraign the embattled members before the court.





Recall that a notice of removal from office dated 23rd February, 2021 and addressed to the Clark of the House was exclusively reported by Independent on Saturday.

All the lawmakers except four have all signed the notice of removal against the Deputy Speaker.

According to the notice obtained by Independent, the lawmakers alleged that Kadiri abused his office by engaging in conduct likely to cause breach of peace and attempted murder in his constituency against one Chief Adebiyi Odugbesan.

He was also alleged to have involved an external body in the affairs of the House without exploring all internal mechanises (sics) for amicable resolution of issues, and also insubordination to the office of the Speaker through unauthorised approval of expenditure.