The Ogun State House of Assembly will on Tuesday screen the 20 local government caretaker committees appointed by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The Assembly members who were on recess for the end of the year have been recalled by the Speaker, Hon. Kunle Oluomo in order to attend to urgent state assignments.

The resumption according to a release signed by the Ag. Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. Deji Adeyemo, would enable the House of Assembly attend to correspondences received during the new year break from the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, seeking the approval of appointments of Caretaker Committees to the Local Government Councils in the State.

Apart from the local government caretaker committees, the assembly will also screen the Commissioner Nominee, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe and Hon. Justice Mobolaji Ayodele Ojo for the position of the President of the Customary Court of Appeal on Monday 12noon.

The release stated further that the Assembly would screen the members of Caretaker Committees appointed for Local Government Councils in Ogun Central Senatorial District on Tuesday, 7th January 2020 at 12noon.

Also, the screening for members of the Caretaker Committees for Local Government Councils in Ogun East Senatorial District would take place on Wednesday, January 8, at the Assembly Complex at 12noon, while their Ogun West counterparts would be screened at 2pm prompt the same day.

The Assembly, therefore, enjoined all nominees to come along with 30 copies each of their Curriculum Vitae and other Credentials.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator, Ogun State All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth League, Mr. Olamide Lawal, has commended the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for constituting transition committees into the 20 local government areas of the State.

Lawal said the list indicated that nominees who made up the five-member committee in the 20 local governments are truly party men and women who have proven their loyalty and competence over the years.

He therefore thanked the governor for appointing the immediate past South West Secretary of the youths group, Honourable Emmanuel Olumuyiwa Babayemi as Chairman for Ewekoro local government.

“We received with great joy and unending happiness, the news of the Constitution of Transition Committees for Ogun State Local government councils, by our Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR”.

“A critical look at the list indicated that Everyone who made up the five-member committee in the 20 local government of the state, are truly party men and women whose loyalty and zeal to work cannot be questioned.”

“We sincerely appreciate Mr Governor for choosing one of us, Our immediate past South West Secretary, Honourable Emmanuel Olumuyiwa Babayemi as chairman of the Committee in Ewekoro Local government council.”

“This is a show of great trust and love for our group (All Progressives Congress Youth League, Ogun State chapter).”

“It is not an overstatement that we had believed in you from the outset that you shall not take our support for you, before, during and after the electioneering for granted.”