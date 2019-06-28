<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr. Olakunle Oluomo, Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly has said that there was a plan that bills passed into laws by the assembly would be translated to local languages for easy understanding by the people of the state.

Oluomo made this known in Abeokuta on Friday while speaking at a strategic legislative luncheon organised by the State Branch of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights.

The programme was tagged: “Legislative Agenda for Good Governance’’.

The speaker said that the Assembly under his leadership was committed to ensuring that all legislative functions, particularly budget processes, reflect the yearnings and aspirations of the common man.

He said that the assembly had resolved to engage residents through community engagement in the three senatorial districts to give all and sundry a sense of belonging in the passage of the annual Appropriation Bill.

“My core objective is to ensure participatory legislation toward raising the bar of performance of the state legislative arm.

“Priority will be accorded to human capacity training and manpower development through training programmes for lawmakers and staff of the assembly.

“This will avail them of international best practices in lawmaking for increased productivity to entrench democratic ideals,’’ the speaker said.

Oluomo encouraged members of the civil societies to get involved in partisan politics and offer their wealth of experience to restore the hope of the masses toward achieving a better society.