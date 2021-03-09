



The Ogun House of Assembly on Tuesday, elected Mr Akeem Balogun (Ogun Waterside) as its new deputy speaker.

Newsmen report that Balogun’s election which was unopposed, was supervised by the Clerk of the House, Mr Deji Adeyemo during plenary.

Balogun’s election followed his nomination by Mr Solomon Osho (Remo North) and was seconded by Abayomi Fasuwa (Ijebu North East).





The former deputy speaker, Mr Dare Kadiri (Ijebu North 11) was impeached for gross misconduct on March 2.

Speaking to newsmen, the new deputy speaker appreciated his colleagues for his election.

“I will regularly be in consultation with the speaker as captain of the ship on issues that will bring development to the state,” he said.