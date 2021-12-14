Ogun Assembly calls for even spread of capital projects

The Ogun State House of Assembly lawmakers have canvassed for an even spread of all capital projects contained in the 2022 budget.

The lawmakers made the call as the Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker presented a total budget of N6.151bn for the State Hospitals Management Board.

The lawmakers canvassed for an even spread of all capital projects, especially the construction and renovation of health care facilities across the State.

The lawmakers took turns to comment on the budget proposal as presented by Coker at the ongoing 2022 budget defence held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

They noted that such became expedient owing to the peculiarities and population density of their respective constituencies.

They said that some of the facilities in their constituencies required immediate renovation and upgrade.

The lawmakers pointed out that the 2022 budget should be implemented with the fair allocation of resources and employment of relevant personnel in the facilities spread across the three senatorial districts of the State to enable all residents to have unhindered access to qualitative health care services.

Coker had disclosed that out of the N6.151bn budget of the Board for next year, the sum of N2.048b was being earmarked for the renovation and expansion of some general hospitals, community mental and dental centres across the three Senatorial Districts.

Further breakdown of the budget according to her indicated that N2.779bn was earmarked for capital expenditure, while N3.371bn would go for recurrent.

Explaining that the proposed amount was set aside towards sustaining modern patient management and provision of improved healthcare service to residents of the State, she listed the selected hospitals in Ogun Central to include General Hospital, Owode Egba, Olikoye Ransome Kuti Memorial Hospital, Abeokuta and Hansen/General Medical Clinic, Iberekodo.

The Commissioner noted that General Hospital, Odogbolu, General Hospital, Odelemo and General Hospital, Omu-Ijebu in Ogun East likewise General Hospitals in Ipokia, Imeko, Ayetoro and Community Mental Hospital, Ilaro would also be catered for through the funds.

Coker submitted that Dental Centres in Abeokuta, Ota and Ijebu-Ode would gulp N191.4m each, while N426.3m was proposed for the procurement of laboratory and medical equipment for all hospitals across the State.

According to the Commissioner, other projects listed for the next fiscal year were the construction of public health laboratory and emergency operation centre at Iyana Mortuary, Abeokuta and the construction of General Hospital at Mowe amongst others.

She equally defended a total budget estimate of N4.79bn for the State Ministry of Health, consisting of N3.091bn for capital projects and N1.70bn for recurrent, while N116.7m was being expected as revenue for the ministry.

The State Primary Health Care Board, State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OGSACA), Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, General Hospital, Ifo and State Hospitals, Ota, Ijebu-Ode, Ilaro, Isara and Sokenu amongst others also defended their 2022 budget proposals before the lawmakers.