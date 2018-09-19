An aspirant for Ogun State House of Assembly seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Ololade Kehinde , on Tuesday, said direct primary system of choosing a candidate would boost the nation’s democracy.

Kehinde, who would be contesting for Abeokuta South Constituency 1, spoke with journalists at a press conference in Abeokuta.

He slammed opponents of direct primaries as mode of electing APC candidates, saying the practice would put an end to imperialism and political dictatorship.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole for aligning with the fundamental principles of democracy on direct primaries.

The aspirant , a lecturer at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, noted that a true democrat should not be afraid of direct primaries, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

He explained that opponents of direct primaries were products of past impositions, surrounded by sycophants and have “unalloyed access to the state treasury”.

“Direct primaries is a one -stop solution to impunity, imperialism, rascality and political dictatorship.

“A democrat will never be afraid of the test of his popularity among the people he claims to lead ,” he said.

Speaking on his ambition, the aspirant said he was poised to serve his people in the legislature by pushing for legal frameworks that would encourage youth empowerment and promotion of adequate healthcare delivery.