The governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun State, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade on Monday said he would be leading his supporters across the state back to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed Akinlade’s petition, challenging the election of Gov Dapo Abiodun of the APC.

Speaking to his supporters at the APM Secretariat in Leme Abeokuta, Akinlade said he and other candidates of the APM in Ogun State, left the APC in 2018 to protest what he called the injustice meted out to them by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) led by Adams Oshiomhole.

Akinlade, who was in the company of his deputy governorship candidate, Adepeju Adebajo, said he was leading his people back to the APC to support former Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

The Ipokia-born politician said his aspiration to be the governor of Ogun State was hinged on the ideology of sustaining Amosun’s Mission to Rebuild Ogun.

The former lawmaker said he has learnt a lesson never to be the one who goes to court in an election.

However, Akinlade said: “I have had cause to say at different fora, three things are constant with God, first, you get that which you seek immediately; secondly, God delays it until his own time and thirdly; God compensates you; for He is the all-knowing. We have pursued our convictions on the election to a logical conclusion, thus we must accept the outcome as the will of God and leave the rest to Almighty God and posterity.”

He informed that he would be visiting President Muhammadu Buhari soon to appreciate him for his support.

Akinlade, in December 2018, defected to the APM after a violent primary election that tore the APC in Ogun apart.

The former Governor of the state, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun supported Akinlade, saying he would not support Dapo Abiodun, who he said got the APC ticket through injustice.

As a result, Amosun was suspended from the party for alleged anti party activities. He was, however, reinstated into the APC last week.