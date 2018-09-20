The Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will adopt the indirect mode of primary election for all elective posts, where consensus arrangement becomes impracticable.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the Expanded Executive Committee of the party, held on Thursday, at the MTR Hall, Ibara, Abeokuta, that the resolution superseded the earlier agreement reached on September 5th.

The document signed by the State Party chairman, Chief Derin Adebiyi, had it that this new arrangement was done following a memo received from the National Working Committee of the party on the mode of primaries for the 2019 general elections.

TribuneOnline recalled that the party had earlier picked 39 candidates for all elective posts, however, many other aspirants of the party had gone ahead to buy Expression of Interest and Nomination forms as against the purported consensus method.

Adebiyi said the Constitution of the party for the nomination of candidates for the elections as regards direct primaries contained copious and stringent pre-conditions for the exercise, hence the resolve of the party to adopt indirect primaries where consensus fails.

He highlighted availability of updated membership register, reliable means of identification of genuine party members, extensive arrangements for crowd control and public order and safety as some of the factors that might hinder the direct primary mode.

The party chairman also said that there are fake membership cards all over the state.

The communique reads,” the position of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun State is that the party shall adopt consensus, and, where that be impracticable, indirect mode of primary elections shall be used for the purpose of the 2019 general elections.”