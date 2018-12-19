The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Derin Adebiyi, has rejected the dissolution of the party’s executive as announced by the National Working Committee (NWC), describing it as an exercise in futility.

Adebiyi in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abeokuta, said the matter was subjudice, as it is before a court of competent jurisdiction, presided over by Hon. Justice Jude Okeke of the FCT High Court, Abuja.

According to him, the State chapter in a suit marked CV/363/2018, is seeking the protection of the court against attempts by the NWC to undermine it and abridge its tenure in any form.

Adebiyi further described the action as “a brazen disregard for the judiciary, hence the Nigerian constitution and flagrant abuse of power by the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee.”

He added that what Oshiomhole-led NWC did “amounts to self-help and bare-faced attempt to render nugatory the judicial powers granted the courts by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“The action of the NWC is patently illegal; it is an assault on the APC constitution and outside the bounds of acceptable standards in the conduct of party affairs the world over.

“It was such acts of impunity that led us in the first place to seek legal protection for a four-year mandate freely given to us by the overwhelming majority of party members in Ogun State in May 2018.

“There is no iota of truth in the charge of anti-party activities levelled against us, as we remain committed to the ideals of the APC,” Adebiyi said.