The Ogun State All Progressives Congress, APC, has postponed the governorship primaries in the State to Tuesday.

The governorship primaries was supposed to hold on Sunday at all wards in the State.

A top APC source told newsmen in Abeokuta that the primaries had been postponed.

Another source added that the primaries were postponed to allow members of the National Working Committee who are to conduct the election to arrive the state.

Also they are supposed to meet with the aspirants.