The Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Sunday called for increased sharing of intelligence and synergy among security and paramilitary operatives for efficient and effective combat of crimes in the society.

The APC, while reacting to the rescue of five pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, by the police, said security is the responsibility of all.

According to a statement issued on Sunday and signed by APC’s Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, “security is the responsibility of all, APC Ogun advised that rather than rivalry, their should be increased sharing of intelligence and synergy between security and paramilitary agencies, as only this would ensure efficient and effective combat of crimes in our society.

“We endorse the recently expressed intention of the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to relaunch, reactivate and re-energise the Ogun State Security Trust Fund, and urge him not to leave any stone unturned in order to make the state very safe for residents and travelers.

“We urge the police and other security agencies not to rest on their oars. It is not over until it is over. Security of lives and properties demands eternal vigilance.”

The APC, however, gave kudos to the men and officers of the Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cultism Unit of the Nigerian Police Force, Ogun State Command, for the swift rescue of five people who were kidnapped along the Benin-Sagamu Expressway, Ogun State on Friday.

The party praised the courage, quick intervention and professionalism of the policemen, personally led by the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Bashir Makama, that ensured that the victims were quickly rescued unhurt.

The APC also commended the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his “commitment and determination to rid Ogun State of any crime and ensure peace and normalcy, which necessitated his swift intervention and plea to President Muhammadu Buhari to which the Inspector General of Police (IGP), responded by providing an helicopter that has since remained in Ogun and has helped in rescuing the victims at Ogunmakin and Ogbere.”

The party also thanked the IGP for his decision to set up a Special Task Force for Ogun State.